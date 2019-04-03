Dropping grades in Baton Rouge’s Class A office market  

Last year, Baton Rouge welcomed three shiny new office buildings to the Class A market, adding more than 150,000 square feet of premium workspace.

The high-tech office park @Highland opened the doors of its first building in early 2018 on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road, with developer Mo Vij’s company—General Informatics—as the anchor tenant. On the opposite side of town, the River House and Water Campus office buildings also began leasing Class A space along the Nicholson corridor.

As Business Report covers in its new feature, the fact these buildings over the past year have been slow to secure tenants—rather unusual for such fresh and attractive office spaces—points to an accelerating decline in demand, raising this question: Has Baton Rouge reached its fill of Class A inventory?

The sleek glass-and-steel @Highland building, for instance, has yet to announce tenants to join General Informatics in the $20 million, 52,000-square-foot, three-story structure, completed in late 2017. River House’s 34,000-square-foot office building, meanwhile, has also been on the market for more than a year and has yet to sign any tenants.

