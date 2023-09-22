Drinking water concerns grow as saltwater creeps up Mississippi River

The continuing drought has left the Mississippi River with such low water levels that saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico is creeping upriver in Louisiana, which could impact the drinking water of thousands of residents in the next few weeks, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

For communities that rely on the river for drinking water, the saltwater intrusion is a potential health risk, as high concentrations of salt in drinking water may cause people to develop increased blood pressure and corrode drinking water infrastructure.

State officials are expected to give an update on the situation Friday afternoon.

The saltwater has already entered the drinking water of communities south of New Orleans–—from Empire Bridge to Venice—making the water undrinkable for about 2,000 residents and causing water outages at local schools. As the saltwater moves upriver, it could impact the drinking water for another 20,000 people in Belle Chasse. After that it could reach the drinking water intake for the New Orleans community of Algiers, across the river from the French Quarter.

With no significant rain in the forecast, experts warn the saltwater could reach parts of New Orleans by early October, said Matt Roe, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans district.

“The 28-day river forecast coupled with the rain is just not enough to make a major impact on the river down here,” he says. Read the full story.