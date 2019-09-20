Drago’s aiming for early November opening date in Baton Rouge

Renovations are underway to transform the former FYE store on Constitution Avenue into a Drago’s Seafood, with owner Tommy Cvitanovich aiming for an early November opening for his newest restaurant.

Most of the electrical and plumbing work is done for the 13,600-square-foot building, which is under an “aggressive” renovation schedule. Contractors are currently working to install sheetrock in the restaurant, which, when finished, will look very familiar to those who have visited other Drago’s locations.

“I want this to be a Drago’s, not any kind of version of a Drago’s,” says Cvitanovich, adding that he and his family will remain hands-on in the operation of the restaurant despite the hour commute from New Orleans. “My mom will be at the front of the restaurant sitting people, just like in Metairie. We plan on splitting our time between the restaurants.”

Cvitanovich says only one change is being made to the Baton Rouge eatery—managers will be allowed to wear purple and gold on certain days.

As work continues on the building, Cvitanovich is in the middle of hiring the roughly 150 staff members necessary to run the restaurant. Most of the management team has been chosen and are in training at the restaurant group’s other locations.