DR Horton subsidiary buys 313 acres in Zachary

A DR Horton subsidiary has acquired 313 acres in Zachary, off Old Scenic Highway and Flanacher Road, for $9 million.

The sale marks the third time the property has changed hands since early March. In the most recent deal, DR Horton subsidiary, SFTEN LLC, purchased the property this week from Zachary Trails Land Company LLC. Zachary Trails had bought the land in March for $6.6 million from Redstone Group LLC, just a few days after Redstone Group bought it from W Resources LLC for $6.2 million.

Representatives of DR Horton and Uter were unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.

Zachary Trails Land Company, with the backing of the property’s owner at the time, received approval in 2017 from city officials for the 313-acre subdivision. At the time, Baton Rouge-attorney Michael Clegg told the city council that 85 houses would be built in the subdivision’s first phase, with 65 planned for the second phase. At the time, Clegg said the subdivision would take eight to 10 years to complete.