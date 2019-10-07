DR Horton buys land for Jones Creek development from subsidiary

Texas-based homebuilder DR Horton has bought more than 80 acres for a development, off Jones Creek Road and Coursey Boulevard, from a subsidiary for $2.3 million.

DR Horton Inc—Gulf Coast bought the 82-acre property from subsidiary Diecieseis LLC, in a deal filed Thursday. A representative for DR Horton was unable to be reached before this morning’s deadline.

The property is part of a 178-acre tract of land DR Horton acquired at the same site from developer Steve Duplechain’s GSD Development Company for $4.55 million last year.

Plans for the subdivision were first unveiled in August 2017. The project, which has nearly 430 lots planned, has previously fielded concerns about flood risk in the area, which flooded in August 2016. In October of that year, the developer went back to the drawing board to rework the plans to increase the stormwater mitigation amid a Metro Council push to tighten restrictions on development in floodplains.

The project also drew ire from residents last year after it was revealed the company allegedly began groundwork on the development some two weeks before receiving a permit from the city-parish.