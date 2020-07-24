Downtown office building owners facing costly COVID-19 dilemma

While some downtown office building owners are weighing whether to pump more outside air into their buildings, others aren’t even considering it, given the fact that hardly anyone is coming into the office.

Nationally, many commercial property owners are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by increasing outside air flow—a practice that also leads to significantly higher energy bills, which could translate to higher costs for the owners.

But that doesn’t mean Baton Rouge building owners will raise rents as a result, they say.

Ben Taylor, who owns the Taylor and Grant buildings downtown as well as some properties on Florida Street, is still trying to determine whether charcoal filters—which cost triple what he currently pays for ventilation—actually kill the virus.

“I have yet to find out if they work or not, but I’ve used them in the past—they’re very expensive, but certainly filter out the air,” says Taylor, adding he wouldn’t pass the cost on to his tenants. “This is not the time to raise rents.”

In the meantime, Taylor has taken other steps to protect workers from COVID-19, including regularly deep-cleaning and sanitizing his office buildings and limiting the number of people entering them by curbing operating hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For Rich Major, who owns the side-by-side Providence and Orphanage buildings on Main Street, the thought of changing his air filter hasn’t even entered his mind. However, he says he also doesn’t plan to raise rents for his tenants.

“The number of people going into my commercial buildings is so minimal these days,” says Major, whose tenants are largely still working from home. “This is new to me.”

It’s unknown whether and how this trend will affect Chase South Tower, Chase North Tower, City Plaza and II City Plaza, all of which are owned by developer Mike Wampold, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment before this morning’s deadline.

But Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, says he hasn’t heard any related chatter about owners pumping outside air into buildings, saying “things are steady” in the downtown office market.

“I haven’t heard about rents going up. If anything, I’m hearing about property owners working with tenants. Some are negotiating,” Rhorer says. “Hotels and restaurants are a different story because we don’t have the employees back down here, so we just have to get through this.”