Don’t miss the Best of 225 Awards show 

The 2020 Best of 225 Awards Virtual Presentation is tomorrow.

The 225 team will be coming to you live from The Manship Theatre on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Tune in as we announce this year’s local favorites, nominated and voted on by you and your fellow Capital Region residents!

Don’t forget to RSVP here for free and be entered for a chance to win dinner for two at the Best of 225 restaurant of your choice.

This special virtual presentation is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry