Don’s Seafood restaurants complete $2 million renovation project

Don’s Seafood has completed a $2 million project to renovate all six of its Louisiana restaurant locations, including locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales.

Each restaurant underwent between $300,000 and $400,000 in renovation work, designed in partnership with Covington-based Greenleaf Lawson Architects to improve curb appeal, branding and interior amenities for a younger generation of customers.

Owner Donny Landry, in a prepared statement, says the project marks the end of a “brand refresh” for the 85-year-old Cajun seafood restaurant.

All locations boast a tower design featuring the company’s new branding, as well as a sheltered waiting space for customers with a “Big Ass Fan” fixture added for comfort. Inside the restaurant, there’s a “more pronounced hostess area” depicting Don’s Seafood’s history with branding and graphics.

There are also more seats for guests who are either waiting on a table or picking up food to-go. The entryway now flows into a revamped interior dining area that has new booths, additional branding elements, memorabilia and merchandise.

Overall, the reimagined space offers several different dining experiences, such as large group gatherings, private parties or more intimate opportunities to gather with family and friends at a table or at the bar. Outdoor diners, meanwhile, will be able to listen to live music, among other new entertainment options.