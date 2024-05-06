Does this senator’s argument against ranked-choice voting hold water?

According to one Louisiana state senator, ranked-choice voting is so dangerous that no voter should be allowed to use it—except for the tens of thousands of military voters who have used it for years, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 101, introduced by State Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, would prohibit local governments from using ranked-choice voting for any elections in Louisiana, with an exception for out-of-state military voters. The bill advanced from the House Judiciary Committee by an 8-1 vote on Wednesday and is pending final approval on the House floor.

Ranked-choice voting forces political candidates to try to appeal to a majority of voters. With this format, voters get to list their preferences in order rather than just select one.

“Ranked-choice voting guarantees that ballots are thrown in the trash,” Miguez told the committee.

Out-of-state military voters have been using ranked-choice voting to vote in Louisiana elections with no issues since the 1990s, and there has never been verified evidence that their ballots have been disposed of without being counted.

