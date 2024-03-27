Disney, Florida governor move to settle longstanding feud

Disney and a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are moving closer to settling a lawsuit regarding a special taxing district that covers the theme parks, effectively ending a yearlong dispute between the state’s governor and its largest employer, Bloomberg reports.

The board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the municipal authority that governs Disney parks in Florida, unanimously accepted a settlement offer made by the company in a meeting Wednesday. Disney had sued DeSantis and the board in April last year, igniting a legal battle that has played out in a series of courts.

Under the settlement, Disney will agree to revoke some of the changes that limited the powers of the municipal authority and were at the center of the state lawsuit. Before the DeSantis board took over, the prior members, controlled by Disney, had approved changes that restricted the powers of the new board, including its ability to review theme park expansions and billboard advertising.

The district will now consult with Disney on a new land-use plan. The settlement also involves dismissing multiple other legal cases involving Disney and the district.

Read the full story.