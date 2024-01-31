Dig into pasta with 225’s February 2024 issue now on Baton Rouge stands

Pasta in Baton Rouge doesn’t look like what you might twirl a fork around in Naples, because as with all other food groups, our local chefs always come to play.

At long-running eateries like Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery or Gino’s Restaurant, the family red sauce recipes span generations. Nino’s and Overpass Merchant are plating tender, house-made pasta. At Italian-inspired markets like Cannatella Grocery and Randazzo’s Italian Market, shoppers can snatch up fresh pasta to build renditions of Bolognese or mac ‘n’ cheese. And textural noodles are handcrafted with care for slurpable bowls of ramen at Boru.

The February 225 cover story is all about pasta in the Capital Region—because we absolutely do not have to travel to Rome to savor an artfully crafted plate of it.

