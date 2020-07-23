Despite stalled recovery, city-parish says budget shortfall hasn’t grown

Counties and parishes across the nation are expecting a $202 billion impact to budgets through the 2021 fiscal year, according to an analysis released last week.

The analysis by the Nation Association of Counties comes as recovery efforts have seemingly stalled and confirmed coronavirus cases, first-time jobless claims and business closures rise.

Since March, Louisiana has been one of the states most impacted by the coronavirus—ranked No. 2 for cases per capita—and Baton Rouge has been one of the hardest-hit metros.

But has the continuing crisis added to the city-parish’s expected $23 million budgetary shortfall? Not yet, says Mark Armstrong, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s spokesperson.

“COVID-19 has caused challenges for our budget,” Armstrong says. “We are estimating a $23 million shortfall, which is equal to approximately 7% of our general operating budget. We believe that through a combination of a hiring freeze, implementing additional efficiency measures, utilizing some of our rainy day reserves and taking advantage of federal funding opportunities we will be able to balance our 2020 budget without the furlough or layoff of city-parish personnel.”

The city-parish is bucking national trends in not laying off or furloughing employees. Nationwide, local governments have cut 1.2 million jobs since the onset of the pandemic in March, and among those counties that have cut their workforce, 40% expect additional cuts within the next year, according to a NACo survey.

Armstrong says it’s unclear how much of the CARES Act funds will wind up in city-parish coffers because it hasn’t been divvied up by the state yet, but the administration expects to receive enough cash to cover COVID-19-related expenses.

On the other hand, some 66% of counties across the U.S. receiving federal aid through the CARES Act have indicated the money will either not cover the budgetary impacts or are uncertain if it will

“We’re doing OK,” Armstrong says. “We’re getting what we need.”