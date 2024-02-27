Despite positive economic numbers, Americans still fear a recession 

U.S. consumers remain worried about a possible recession despite recent data pointing to a healthy economy, The Associated Press reports.

The Conference Board, a business research group, released its consumer confidence index Tuesday that showed confidence dropped to 106.7 from 110.9 in January.

The index measures Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The decline is noteworthy, considering the economy continues to show resilience despite higher interest rates and inflation.

Overall, confidence is barely above last year’s average of 105.4, according to Stephen Stanley, an economist at Boston-based bank Santander.

The government reported last month that the nation’s economy grew at a 3.3% annual pace from October through December as Americans showed a continued willingness to spend freely.

U.S. employers added 353,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

“Overall, consumers are set to benefit from declining interest rates as the Fed starts to lower the target range this year,” says Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High-Frequency Economics. Read the full report.





