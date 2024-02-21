Despite emphasis on job skills over education, companies still prefer college grads

A recent study indicates the vast majority of firms that publicly embrace so-called skilled-based hiring, or hiring candidates without college training, still want to see a diploma before taking on a job candidate, reports Inc.

Statements of intent to hire more people without college degrees have been part of some companies’ policies for much of the past decade, but they really gained prominence during the tight labor markets before and after the pandemic. CNBC explained that in 2022, there were “11.27 million job openings in February, compared to the 6.27 million counted as unemployed,” adding to the momentum to remove degree requirements from employment ads.

Factor in the Great Resignation movement among workers fleeing underpaid, unrewarding or simply unwanted roles, and the rationale for lifting a limiting factor on the size of the labor pool made a lot of sense.

As the benefits of a diverse workforce gained currency, bosses and managers sought to open opportunities up to candidates who’d learned their professional skills on the job, rather than in a classroom.

But according to a study released this month, skills-based hiring occurred in less than 1 in 700 hires last year.

Data-based workplace research organization Burning Glass Institute worked on the survey as part of Harvard Business School’s Managing the Future of Work Project. Their experts examined 11,300 roles at large companies and found a mere 3.5% of jobs that no longer required college degrees were given to people without degrees. But even that piddling result wound up being overstated once other factors were plugged in.

