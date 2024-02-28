Desk workers are increasingly turning to AI

The interest and adoption of AI tools in the workplace have skyrocketed over the last year, and recent surveys indicate that the growth has been faster than expected, reports Fast Company.

The use of AI in the workplace accelerated 24% in the last quarter, according to a recent Slack survey of more than 10,000 desk workers. Slack’s Workforce Lab reported that in September 2023, one in five desk workers reported they have tried AI tools for work. By January 2024, that share had risen to one in four desk workers.

Christina Janzer, Slack’s senior vice president of research and analytics at and head of Slack’s Workforce Lab, says the growth of the use of AI last quarter was more than she expected.

“In 2023, we talked a lot about the promise of AI, but we were seeing low adoption rates throughout 2023,” she says. “We didn’t see any uptick last year, so the fact that we went up from 20% to 25% is a big deal in my mind. But it’s also a reminder that we’re still very early in this AI journey. We’re still figuring it out. We still have a lot of work to do.”

On the same day that Slack released this research, Slack’s parent company Salesforce announced that it is making a beta version of Einstein Copilot, a new customizable generative AI-powered conversational assistant, publicly available.

While many organizations have taken steps to ensure that workers do not input sensitive company data into large language models like ChatGPT or Google Bard, Einstein Copilot would allow Salesforce users to internally ask questions, request summaries, and create new content based on a company’s own private data.

