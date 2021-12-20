Design: How the Tony Michelli building was upgraded for H2Bravo 

The $1.4 million renovation to the Tony Michelli building, home of construction management firm H2Bravo, aims to preserve the history of the 87-year-old building while also improving its functionality for business.

“Immigrants used to come in from Italy and live upstairs, and we kept that true with five loft-style apartments upstairs, says H2Bravo owner Mark Howard. “We totally gutted the inside until the only thing remaining was the old support beams, and we restored it for an industrial-type look.”

The building on Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge was renovated into first-floor office space for H2Bravo. The second floor was repurposed into five studio apartments, and an exterior canopy was installed so that the clerestory windows, concealed for years, were restored.

The first-floor office space is organized around a conference room and the building’s four rough-hewn timber posts.

