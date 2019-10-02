Denham Springs group buys South Acadian La Quinta for $2.5 million

La Quinta Inn, located on S. Acadian Thruway near I-10, has been sold to a Denham Springs group for $2.5 million.

S Hospitality LLC, whose officers are listed as Rajesh, Amit and Snehal Patel, bought the 2.7-acre property from CPLG Properties LLC, whose address is listed as La Quinta Inn’s headquarters in Irving, Texas. Rajesh Patel is of Denham Springs, while Amit and Snehal Patel are from Baton Rouge and Port Allen, respectively. The Patels own several other Baton Rouge area hotels.

The hotel has 142 rooms.