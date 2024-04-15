Denham Springs firm acquires NOLA-based property management company

Denham Springs-based Facilities Maintenance Management, a full-service maintenance and construction company, has acquired HGI Facility Management, solidifying the firm’s reach into New Orleans and across the Gulf South.

New Orleans-based HGI provides maintenance services for a variety of properties including professional office buildings of all sizes, financial institutions, food service and hospitality businesses, schools and churches. The acquisition solidifies FMM’s client base in the financial institution sector, where the company now serves more than 400 bank branches across five states.

Blaine Gahagan and Steven Hebert, the former managing partners of HGI, will join FMM as senior asset managers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the latest move for FMM, which last year was named one of Inc. magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies. In December, FMM announced it was renovating the former Hancock Whitney Bank Denham Springs operations center as its new 30,000-square-foot headquarters. The company maintains satellite offices in Gulfport, Mississippi; New Olreans; Lake Charles; Pensacola, Florida; and Houston. The company is also building a 20,000-square-foot warehouse to offer fleet support and inventory.