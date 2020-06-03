Virus roundup …  

• Louisiana reported 35 more coronavirus deaths today, but the hospitalizations continued their steady decline. Louisiana’s Department of Health reported 22 fewer hospitalizations today for a total of 617.

• Baton Rouge-based Relief Telemed, a virtual care platform, announced today that it has launched a new COVID Mitigation Platform. The platform is a tool for businesses that have an employee test positive for COVID-19. Once an employer has identified exposed employees, Relief Telemed’s software reaches out and gets those employees into a protocol starting with a virtual visit with a health care provider and ending with a customized action plan for the company.

• The Federal Reserve has approved an expansion of its $500 billion emergency program to support state and local governments. The expansion will allow all states to have at least two cities or counties eligible to tap the Fed support program regardless of population.

• Temperature checks for athletes and coaches, along with frequent equipment sanitizing will be required for all Louisiana high school sports programs this summer, according to a Louisiana High School Athletic Association release.

• Movie theater chain AMC warned today that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered its theaters and led film studios to explore releasing more movies directly to viewers over the internet. All of AMC’s theaters are shut down through June, including the company’s two Baton Rouge locations.

