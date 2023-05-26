Roundup: Lady Tigers in DC / LNG plant battle / Chase layoffs 

Champions’ celebration: The LSU women’s basketball team traveled to Washington, D.C., this week where a special ceremony was held for the national championship winners at the White House earlier today. The Louisiana congressional delegation welcomed the team on Thursday with a tour of the U.S. Capitol and lunch. Read more about the trip from WAFB-TV.

Pollution allowances: Virginia-based Venture Global LNG has asked the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to increase its pollutant-permitting allowances at its Calcasieu Pass plant, but environmental activists are fighting the move and have asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to block Venture Global’s request. Read the full story about the dispute from The Lens.

500 positions cut: JPMorgan Chase cut about 500 positions this week, mostly among technology and operations groups. The cuts were spread across the New York-based firm’s main divisions of retail and commercial banking, asset and wealth management and its corporate and investment bank, according to sources with knowledge of the move. CNBC has the full story.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, May 30.