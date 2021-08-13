Roundup: LABI meeting / French Quarter Fest / COVID lottery   

Date moved: The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, citing guidance from its health care members, has decided to move its Annual Meeting to February 2022, given the recent COVID-19 spike. However, Sarah Thomas, the NFL’s first woman game official, will still serve as keynote speaker. Get more information here.

Canceled: Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, canceled the event for the second year in a row due to the recent COVID-19 surge in Louisiana, WAFB reports. The event, which normally takes place in April, had been rescheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Organizers say they made the decision to call off the event “after careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including city and state officials.”

$1M winner: Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health today announced that Janet Mann, a 63-year-old retired school teacher from Bossier City, won the $1 million grand prize in the Shot At A Million COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Five students also won $100,000 scholarships including Emily Guillet, 13, of Baton Rouge. Read the announcement.

On the delta front …

• Louisiana reported another 7,548 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 57 new deaths. Hospitalizations rose by 6, to 2,907. (WBRZ)