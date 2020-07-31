Roundup: Election security / Tech boost / Restaurant closures 

Voters concerned: Americans across the political spectrum have widespread concerns that November’s U.S. election will be marred by fraud, interference or efforts to suppress the vote, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released today. The finding suggests that a wide swath of the country may have trouble accepting the result of the election, which is expected to see a surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. See the full report.

Cloud computing: Companies are increasingly looking to transform their digital operations during the pandemic by placing bets that promise to boost the cloud-computing businesses of Amazon, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet for years to come, The Wall Street Journal reports. Posting quarterly results Thursday, No. 1 cloud vendor Amazon said its backlog for cloud services in the second quarter was up 65% from a year earlier, accelerating from 58% growth in the previous quarter and 54% in the second quarter last year. Read the full story.

Industry impact: A new forecast projects that one in three U.S. restaurants may close permanently this year, showing how the pandemic is decimating an industry that employs millions of Americans, Bloomberg reports. As many as 231,000 of the nation’s roughly 660,000 restaurants will likely shut down this year, according to an estimate from restaurant consultancy Aaron Allen & Associates This would bring the industry’s steady growth to a halt and mark the first time in two decades that U.S. restaurant counts don’t climb. Read the full story.