BREW 2020 going virtual

Like many other festivals and events, this year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneur Week will be virtual, Research Park Corp. President and CEO Genevieve Silverman tells Daily Report.

The decision was made a few months ago to not have a physical event this year, she says, and they’ve since decided to bring the event online, though a date and other details have not been finalized.

The organization and NexusLa have been focused on Resolve, a virtual event series launching Thursday aimed at creating equity in entreprenuership.

Last year, BREW was a four-day event with one day of speakers and panels—Entrepreneur Day. One of the changes being considered for this year is having fewer sessions and spreading them out over several days.

“It will look different than the normal BREW,” Silverman says. “It will be more scaled back.”

Also unclear is whether there will be a pitch competition this year, she says, adding that they are exploring how other virtual pitch competitions have been held since the pandemic began.