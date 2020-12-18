Dads took on more child care duties when working from home during COVID-19 

With the first COVID-19 vaccine rolling out across the country, life may soon return to some semblance of normal as parents who worked from home because their workplaces or children’s schools were shuttered increasingly go back to the office.

But some dads who took on a bigger share of chores and child care during the pandemic, and enjoyed more quality time with their kids, may not want to return to their old routines, USA Today reports.

“I’m sure some dads will take the first train back to their former lives,” says Richard Weissbourd, a senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. “But my guess is that at least some dads, because they have found real and deep gratification in their relationships with their kids during this time, will work hard to preserve this closeness.”

Weissbourd co-authored a study that found a majority of fathers felt closer to their children during the health crisis. Working mothers handled the bulk of household tasks during the pandemic, a burden that led many to consider dropping out of the workforce altogether because of the strain. But some fathers did take on a greater share of household responsibilities during the crisis.

The number of couples who said their split of child care duties was roughly equal rose to 56% during the COVID-19 crisis, compared with 45% who said that was the case before the pandemic, according to a study co-authored by academics at the University of Utah, Ball State University and the University of Texas.

More equality in terms of how housework and child care is being divided is due to … dads being home,” says Dan Carlson, a professor of family and consumer studies at the University of Utah who co-wrote the report. Whether that was because fathers were no longer commuting to work, had their hours cut, took a voluntary leave or got laid off, “just being home more … was a major impetus for fathers to contribute more around the house.”

It’s unclear, however, whether that increased balance continued as the pandemic lingered, he says. Read the full story.