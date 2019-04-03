CSRS, Stantec in the lead for MovEBR management contracts

Engineering firms CSRS and Stantec are leading so far in the city’s competitive procurement process to select program managers for the more than $1 billion MovEBR parishwide road improvements program.

In late February, the city issued Requests for Qualifications for two separate program managers—one to oversee nearly $800 million worth of capacity enhancement projects like road widenings and one to oversee nearly $300 million of community enhancement projects, such as the creation of sidewalks.

Of the three firms that responded to the RFQ for the first, larger contract, CSRS scored the highest number of points—34—from the seven-member city-parish engineering selection board, which evaluated the qualifications of each firm and their partnering subcontractors. It was followed by Stantec, 28, and Volkert, 22.

Among the four firms competing to oversee the capacity enhancement projects, Stantec scored highest, 31, followed by Gotech, 28, Volkert, 24, and Urban Program Compliance, 15.

Director of Transportation and Development Fred Raiford, who is overseeing the procurement process and is a member of the selection committee, cannot comment on the rankings until the entire process is complete and the two firms have been selected.

The next step is a round of oral interviews on April 11 for the top three finishers for each contract. Since Urban Program Compliance, a newly formed firm created earlier this year by local engineer and former school board member W.T. Winfield, finished fourth, it will not be invited to make an oral presentation.

Following the interviews, the selection board will recommend a firm for each contract, the larger of which could be worth more than $50 million, and the smaller of which could be anywhere from $20 million to $30 million.