Creative brand agency MESH expands to New Orleans

Baton Rouge-based creative agency MESH is expanding into the New Orleans market by acquiring Converge Marketing and bringing on that firm’s founder as MESH’s agency director for New Orleans.

The move comes on the heels of the agency’s recent expansion into Chattanooga, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Lafayette.

As agency director, Matt Preuett will join the team that leads and develops MESH client relations throughout southern Louisiana, and he will also lead the marketing service and strategy for Greater New Orleans-based brands.

Preuett, an established marketing and business leader in the region, was named the 2019 Agency Executive of the Year by the American Advertising Federation in New Orleans and has consulted more than 100 organizations. He’s previously served as president of the American Marketing Association chapter in New Orleans, vice president of the International Association of Business Communicators chapter in New Orleans and as a board member of the New Orleans Ad Club. Twice he’s been named an Advertising Person of the Year in New Orleans.