Crawfish prices drop but remain higher than normal this far into the season

Live crawfish prices dropped almost $2 this week, but are still much higher than prices typically are this time of year.

Live crawfish are averaging roughly $5 a pound while boiled crawfish are fetching nearly $8 a pound, according to The Crawfish App, a mobile app that tracks live and boiled crawfish prices from more than 1,600 businesses across the South. Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App, says this week’s prices are typically what people pay in January, not March.

“More crawfish retailers are opening up every week and this increased competition is organically driving prices down,” King says in a statement, noting she expects prices to drop a few more times before Easter.

Consumers should not expect prices to decrease to “normal levels” this year, she warns. While crawfish supply is up compared to the start of the season, almost half of Louisiana’s crawfish ponds were devastated by the drought, so production will not reach normal levels.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued a disaster declaration Wednesday for the state’s crawfish industry, which unlocks federal aid for farmers. The LSU AgCenter’s preliminary estimate of crop loss and damage to Louisiana’s crawfish industry is nearly $140 million.