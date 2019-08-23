CPRA exploring private-public partnerships, issues request for 2020 proposals 

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is now accepting proposals for its 2020 Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund, which provides matching funds for projects addressing coastal needs.

For 2020, the fund has dedicated $1 million. This funding allows the state, through CPRA, to explore private-public partnership opportunities, such as grants and donations, to support the implementation of high-priority projects and the advancement of coastal restoration goals.

Submitted project proposals will be evaluated and prioritized by a committee comprised of CPRA engineers and scientists based on its consistency with objectives outlined in the state’s 2017 Coastal Master Plan. Projects will also be judged on acreage of land conserved or restored, synergy with other conservation efforts, project constructability and available matching funds.

The deadline to submit proposals is Oct. 18, and applicants will be notified of selections in November.