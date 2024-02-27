Cox acquiring government software provider OpenGov

Cable giant Cox Enterprises announced it is buying OpenGov, a software provider for cities and state governments, in a $1.8 billion deal, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Cox, a family-owned provider of communications and automotive services, already held a big minority stake in OpenGov. The latest deal is to buy the rest, according to executives of the companies.

OpenGov’s management and employees will roll over a significant portion of their equity into the deal and the company will be run by its existing leadership under the Cox umbrella.

San Francisco-based OpenGov, founded a dozen years ago, has built a software platform that helps with budgeting, accounting, asset management and other local-government needs.

The city of Los Angeles is using OpenGov to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympics, while a county in Oregon is using it to try to combat homelessness, by getting cash distributed more quickly in the community.

The city-parish of Baton Rouge does not use OpenGov software, according to spokesperson Mark Armstrong.

