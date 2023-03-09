Country music star Jordan Davis stays true to his Louisiana roots

Jordan Davis’ music career takes him across the U.S. and the world, but he never forgets home. Davis, a 2007 graduate of LSU, describes being named 2022 Young Alumnus of the Year by the LSU Alumni Association as a “humbling” experience.

Davis is now a singer-songwriter based in Nashville. In November, he received his first Country Music Association Award, winning Song of the Year for “Buy Dirt.” The song, featuring Luke Bryan, made it to No. 1 on the country music charts.

And Davis isn’t done. He recently released two new singles, “Part of It” and “Midnight Crisis,” featuring Danielle Bradbery. His new album Bluebird Days, released in February, is the follow-up to his 2018 debut release Home State. He’ll tour internationally with country musician Thomas Rhett this year, and has a few headlining shows of his own on the books. (“Hopefully I’ll be getting back to Louisiana,” Davis says.)

The Shreveport native pulls much of his musical inspiration from his Pelican State upbringing. He says the Sportsman’s Paradise is the best out of the 50 states.

“Louisiana just has a different energy, and I think the people from there are really, really proud of it,” he says. “It just kind of flows out of them.”

This article was first published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine. Read the full feature here.