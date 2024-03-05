Could the Baton Rouge Zoo regain its accreditation?

Later this month, Baton Rouge Zoo director Jim Fleshman will travel to the mid-year Association of Zoos and Aquariums conference to find out if the attraction’s national accreditation will be restored, WBRZ-TV reports.

The Baton Rouge Zoo lost its accreditation in 2018, just as officials were in the midst of debating whether to move the zoo from its longtime home in north Baton Rouge to south Baton Rouge. The prestigious title is given to only 10% of zoos in the United States.

“We had old exhibits,” Fleshman says. “We still have some old exhibits, but we’ve gone through this renovation so we think we’re in a prime spot to go ahead and reapply.”

The zoo’s extensive renovation includes a new entrance, hippo exhibit and giraffe feeding station.

Fleshman says regaining the accreditation could open doors for additional improvements to the property. Read the full story.