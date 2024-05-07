Could soccer and rugby get state incentives to bring matches to Louisiana?

Louisiana lawmakers are considering adding international soccer and rugby matches to the long list of events that can seek state funding support, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 404, by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, would allow the international and national governing bodies of soccer and rugby to qualify for state incentives if their teams play in Louisiana. The bill has passed the Senate and is waiting for a vote in the House of Representatives.



World Cup matches and “friendlies” between national or professional teams would qualify for the incentives. Federation Internationale de Football Association, World Rugby, U.S. Soccer and USA Rugby are among the organizations that would be newly eligible for support from the state’s major event fund.

Currently, the state incentive fund stands around $22 million and is used to attract major events such as the Super Bowl, WWE Wrestlemania, national political party conventions and the NCAA Final Four basketball championship. Several lesser known sporting events—such mixed martial arts tournaments and the U.S. Bowling Congress tournament—also qualify, according to existing law.

