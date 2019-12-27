Could Sammy’s Grill be evicted? Unpaid rent leads to lawsuit

Developer Donnie Jarreau filed a suit earlier this month seeking the eviction of Sammy’s Grill in Baton Rouge and Prairieville over two months of unpaid rent, among other complaints.

Jarreau filed the suits in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes to “protect the property.” He and Ryan Jumonville bought the two restaurant properties earlier this year for a combined $7.5 million, with plans to lease back the property to restaurateur Sammy Nagem. There are 14 years remaining on the lease.

Nagem was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline. However, in an email reportedly sent to The Advocate, he said he had reached an agreement with the landlord to get the rent current.

In October, WAFB-TV reported that paychecks given to employees of the restaurant bounced because of insufficient funds.

“We hope Sammy’s can work through these financial issues,” Jarreau says, adding he hasn’t set a date for the possible eviction and expects the issue to be resolved in the next 30 days. “It’s Sammy’s intention to try and work through these issues.”