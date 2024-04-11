Could foreign seafood soon be banned from Louisiana schools?

A proposal making its way through the Louisiana Legislature would prohibit any public or private school that received state funding from serving foreign-caught seafood to students, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 429, sponsored by Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, passed in the House of Representatives with a 94-7 vote. It will next head to the Senate for consideration.

An influx of cheap foreign catch, imported mostly from South America and Asia, has flooded Louisiana restaurants and retailers over the past couple of years. Consumers are either oblivious to it or mistakenly believe they’re eating local fare because of deceptive labeling practices, according to the Louisiana Shrimp Association.

