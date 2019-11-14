Could EBR get a ‘business court?’

A task force is looking into whether Louisiana should establish a “business court,” which could become a selling point for companies considering a move to the state, The Center Square reports.

Twenty-three states have business courts, though not all have jurisdiction statewide. Generally speaking, the courts are set up to handle complex business-to-business litigation.

The goal is to have judges experienced in business matters preside over the cases, leading to quicker—and therefore, cheaper—resolutions while keeping those cases from clogging up the rest of the judicial system. Some states set a dollar threshold for a case to get into business court, while others just require the agreement of both sides.

Officials speculate East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes may be the only Louisiana jurisdictions with enough demand to warrant business courts, with talks underway to establish pilot programs in those parishes.

