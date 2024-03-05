Could credit card fees be capped at $8 soon?

The Biden administration announced a rule Tuesday to cap all credit card late fees, reports The Associated Press, the latest effort in a White House push to end what it has called “junk fees” and a move that regulators say will save Americans up to $10 billion a year.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new regulations will set a ceiling of $8 for most credit card late fees, or require banks to show why they should charge more than $8 for such a fee.

The rule would bring the average credit card late fee down from $32. The bureau estimates banks brought in roughly $14 billion in credit card late fees a year.

President Joe Biden planned to highlight the proposal along with other efforts to reduce costs to Americans at a meeting of his competition council on Tuesday. Biden is forming a new “strike force” to crack down on illegal and unfair pricing on things like groceries, prescription drugs, health care, housing and financial services.

The strike force will be led by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, according to a White House statement.

Americans held more than $1.05 trillion on their credit cards in the third quarter of 2023, a record that’s certain to grow once the fourth-quarter data is released by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. next month. Those balances are now carrying interest on them, which is the highest it has been since the Federal Reserve started tracking the data back in the mid 1990s.

Further, more Americans are falling behind on their credit card debts as well.

