Could business incubator Nexus Louisiana find its next leader this year?

Nexus Louisiana could have a new permanent leader this year.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the organization plans to contract with a search firm in early May, after the board approved an RFP to select a search firm to help recruit the corporation’s next leader.

The business incubator currently supports 30 companies and is working to shift its focus toward identifying long-term, multiyear partnerships to enhance sustainability.

After 14 years at Nexus Louisiana, former President and CEO Genevieve Silverman stepped down in June 2022. At the time, financial records for Research Park Corporation—the parent entity for Nexus Louisiana—indicate the organization had a $280,771 budget shortfall that year, with revenues of $2,578,258 and expenses totaling $2,859,029.

Since her departure, entrepreneur and the organization’s former board chairman Calvin Mills has been serving as interim CEO. He says he never thought of becoming the organization’s top executive, but when he got the call, he felt pulled in the direction to lead.

“My focus was on my software company,” Mills says. “I had no ambitions to be the CEO of Nexus, but I did what any leader would do. I stepped up in time of need.”

Read the full story from Business Report, which explores Nexus Louisiana’s search for new leadership, the organization’s funding and future goals.