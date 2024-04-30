Could a tax on foreign oil replace Louisiana’s income tax?

A member of the Louisiana public service commission has proposed eliminating the state income tax to replace it with one on foreign oil processed in Louisiana, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Democrat Foster Campbell wants Gov. Jeff Landry and the Legislature create a tax on all foreign and offshore oil processed or refined in Louisiana and use the revenue to offset an elimination of the state income tax.

“The oil companies damaged our coast,” Campbell says. “It’s time for them to pay their fair share in taxes.”

Campbell announced his proposal on Jim Engster’s “Talk Louisiana” radio program Monday and said the idea had the support of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. The proposal would require an amendment to the Louisiana Constitution.

Read the full story.