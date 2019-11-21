Cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana below national average

Louisiana cooks can expect to spend an average of $46.87 on Thanksgiving dinner this year, according to the LSU AgCenter. That is slightly higher than last year’s average of $45.11. But it is still below the national average calculated by the American Farm Bureau Federation—$48.91.

Quincy L. Vidrine, a family and consumer sciences agent with the LSU AgCenter, recently conducted a survey of stores in the Alexandria area to assess the cost of items commonly featured on Louisiana Thanksgiving tables. Her shopping list, designed for 10 people, included turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, butter, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray, pumpkin pie, whipped cream, coffee and milk. The survey didn’t account for the cost of regional favorites such as rice dressing, cornbread dressing and pecan pie.

Other factors, such as using grocery delivery services, could increase the cost. People also can expect a heftier bill if they purchase complete, pre-cooked meals from stores or restaurants.

Read the full story.