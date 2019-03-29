Copeland’s moves to Bluebonnet, Batch 13 expands

Copeland’s of New Orleans has moved from its Essen Lane location while the adjoining Batch 13 will expand into the space it left behind, says Darryl Smith, concept development and operations manager for Batch 13 Biscuit & Bowls.

Copeland’s, meanwhile, has merged with Cheesecake Bistro, located on an outparcel at the Mall of Louisiana, offering a limited menu as “Copeland’s Classics.”

“Copeland’s hasn’t left Baton Rouge,” he says, adding the eatery’s offerings also remain available on Waitr.

Batch 13 Biscuit & Bowls, a fast-casual concept launched by Al Copeland Investments, opened on Essen Lane—sharing the building with Copeland’s—in 2017. At the time, the company said Baton Rouge would serve as a test market for the new concept, which expanded into Lafayette last fall with a slightly larger menu.

The movement may not yet be done as Allison Donnelly, vice president of Al Copeland Investments, says Batch 13 could ultimately relocate to another spot in the city, most likely downtown, near LSU or along Bluebonnet Boulevard.

“Essen Lane for Copeland’s has been a tough location for us for years because of traffic,” Donnelly says. “Even with the lane widening, the construction made it difficult for people to visit the restaurant.”

The company, she says, wants to see how customers react to Batch 13 being in the larger space before making any relocation decisions.