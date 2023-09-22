Consumers are choosing shared experiences over quality ones

Explicitly or implicitly, businesses are designed to encourage consumers to be with others or alone—like amusement park rides that have two seats in each row, or restaurants that offer bar seating so people aren’t forced to sit at a table with an empty chair across from them.

What impact do these decisions have on customer experiences? In particular, what happens when people face a dilemma: choosing between experiencing something next to a friend or partner, even though it may lower the quality, or obtaining a service of higher quality, but doing so apart?

Research conducted by Harvard Business Review and recently published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology demonstrates that consumers often choose services of lower quality to be physically close to a companion during an activity. As the authors note, examples of this include deciding whether to select two adjacent seats far from the stage at a concert or two non-adjacent seats in the front row of the venue, or waiting for a longer duration to go on an amusement park ride with the whole family rather than splitting up.

People will select these lower-quality options in situations that offer little opportunity for interaction, even when they know they’ll have plenty of togetherness time later—and even when companies specifically tell them that services are designed to be experienced solo.

Consumers value togetherness so much that they will choose less-pleasing experiences or even skip high-quality experiences just because they cannot be physically next to someone they care about. This can result in unsatisfied consumers, lower sales, and neglected business opportunities. Read the full story.