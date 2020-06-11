Consumer spending reaches pre-pandemic levels in Ascension, Livingston  

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its latest COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the pandemic on the regional economy.

“This data coming out of the tail end of Phase One points to a positive continuation of stabilizing trends such as increases in consumer spending, mobility, and hotel occupancy, and the continued gradual decline in new weekly unemployment claims,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “There are some gaps, such as the continued low hourly employment numbers for small businesses in the region. State and local efforts to assist small businesses and create workforce solutions for those permanently displaced will be critical for a continued recovery.”

Notable increases in COVID-19 cases in all parishes since June 1 underscores the importance of adhering to social distancing and sanitation practices to avoid a relapse into tougher restrictions, which would dramatically reduce the economy’s ability to recover.

Key takeaways from this week’s dashboard include:

• Weekly retail and commercial/industrial vehicle fuel sales were up year over year, potentially due to individuals and companies purchasing in preparation for the tropical storm.

• Consumer spending is nearly identical to pre-pandemic levels in Ascension and Livingston parishes, and down only 12% in East Baton Rouge.

• Initial and continued unemployment claims continue to drop for the region, but at a relatively slow pace.

• As mobility increased in the region, hotel occupancy rose for the seventh consecutive week, and is within single-digits of 2019 occupancy rates.

See the dashboard here.