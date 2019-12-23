Construction on Materra development to begin immediately 

Woman’s Hospital has officially entered into a partnership with Engquist Development to develop the hospital’s adjacent 100-acre tract of vacant land into Materra—a traditional neighborhood development, Engquist Development announced today.

Engquist Development purchased 31 acres from the hospital to begin infrastructure construction on Phase I—which will include 148 detached single-family residential lots. It is set to purchase the remaining acreage for two additional residential phases at a later date.

Woman’s is investing some $20 million into developing the project, announced more than a year ago, which will also feature a community clubhouse, pool, outdoor fitness trail, playground, open green space, commercial businesses and BASIS Charter School.

The development will offer housing options with a variety of starting price points—with the smaller homes starting in the high-$200s. Construction of Phase I is set to begin immediately with the first homes starting construction in late 2020. Read a Business Report feature on the plans for Materra here.