Construction begins on Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG terminal in Lake Charles

Tellurian Inc. announced this week it has issued a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy Inc. under an engineering, procurement and construction contract to begin construction of phase one of the Driftwood LNG export terminal near Lake Charles.

Bechtel’s first activities include demolition, civil site preparation and construction of critical foundations, and Baker Hughes will progress in manufacturing two of the natural gas turbines required for phase one of the project.

“Beginning construction now allows Tellurian to deliver upon our robust schedule for first LNG in 2026 while we complete the project financing,” says Octávio Simões, president and CEO. “We are well advanced in Driftwood LNG’s detailed engineering and major equipment orders, and we have completed all the owners’ projects required for us to turn the site over to Bechtel.” Read the entire announcement.

