Constitutionality of the Corporate Transparency Act remains in question 

The Treasury Department says it will continue with its year-long sprint to collect information on the owners of corporate entities, despite a ruling earlier this month that raised constitutional concerns about the federal government’s authority to do so, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The ruling by a federal judge in Alabama comes as some privately held businesses and trusts struggle with how to best comply with the Corporate Transparency Act, which requires them to submit ownership information to a new Treasury database as part of an effort by lawmakers to tamp down on the use of anonymous shell companies. After years of building the database, the Treasury began collecting ownership information on Jan. 1.

The judge’s opinion, which found that collecting ownership information didn’t fall within the powers granted to Congress by the U.S. constitution, threatens to sow confusion amid a campaign by the Treasury to educate tens of millions of businesses on their obligations to file ownership information before an end-of-year deadline.

FinCEN has estimated that more than 32 million corporate entities could fall under the reporting requirements of the CTA.

