Constitutional convention talks get underway in Legislature

The Louisiana House began discussing Gov. Jeff Landry’s call for a convention this spring to rework the state’s constitution, USA Today Network reports.

House Bill 800, sponsored by Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, calls for a limited constitutional convention and was introduced to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, which will vote on the bill next week.

Beaullieu also introduced amendments and answered committee members’ questions about the purpose and plans for the convention.

“This is not a rewrite of the constitution,” he says. “This a reprioritization of the constitution. We would simply be moving items from the constitution and placing them in statute, respecting the previous authors of the constitution’s language and respecting the authors of the amendments that have been placed on the constitution as well.”

