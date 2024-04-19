Congressional proposal is designed to help small businesses land government contracts

A proposal to help small businesses get federal contracts unanimously advanced to the U.S. House floor, Inc. reports.

The bipartisan bill “The Plain Language in Contracting Act” requires federal contracts to eliminate jargon and include simple language.

Sponsors of the bill say most entrepreneurs lack the resources large corporations have to hire in-house lawyers or consultants who may help land federal contracts.

The bill’s idea is that streamlining the complex language will make the contracts more accessible to small business entrepreneurs without requiring them to seek out third-party services to help them pursue opportunities.

The latest procurement report card from the Small Business Administration, released in July, showed that 62,670 entrepreneurs earned federal contracts in the previous fiscal year.

That was a 3.6% decline from the previous year, when 65,000 entrepreneurs were awarded federal contracts.

Read the full report.