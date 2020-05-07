Congressional leaders ask Treasury to relax PPP forgiveness rules 

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, says congressional leaders are talking to officials at the U.S. Treasury Department about relaxing the rules that restrict how businesses can spend the loans they received from the Paycheck Protection Program.

On a conference call this morning with the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force, Scalise said he understands the concerns many small business owners have about two provisions in the PPP rules—one requiring loan money be spent within 60 days, the other mandating that 75% of the loan amount be spent keeping employees on the payroll.

“Look, the intention was to put hundreds of billions out there to help keep your workers attached to your company,” Scalise said in response to a question from a New Orleans restaurant executive. “But the timeline for some industries is not as good as it is for others so we’re trying to see if we can get Treasury to be more flexible. We’re in the middle of that negotiation right now.”

When Congress passed the PPP as part of the CARES Act in late March, many thought businesses would be able to reopen more quickly than they have, he said. Since its passage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has repeatedly tightened the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program to try and dissuade large companies from taking money, and as changes are made, the Treasury Department has continued to issue updated guidance and lists of frequently asked questions for businesses.

However, it’s becoming apparent that even if establishments are able to reopen later this month, they won’t be back to full capacity or normal operations for a long time and will need additional help.

Scalise also acknowledged that many businesses are hoping to use more of their PPP allotment to pay for rent and operating expenses beyond just payroll, and said he is talking to Treasury about that also.

“We’re going to work with Treasury to try to get that addressed administratively as well as the flexibility on the percentage,” he said. “Because 75-25 might’ve sounded good a few weeks or a month ago but today it might not make sense.”

He said he thinks there’s a greater likelihood of relaxing PPP restrictions by making administrative rule changes than by trying to change the law in Congress, which has become increasingly partisan in the weeks since the CARES Act passage. He added that he doesn’t think Congress will pass another emergency relief package or replenish the PPP.

Scalise, who is the House minority whip and earlier today was named as the ranking Republican member on a Congressional coronavirus crisis select subcommittee, spoke to the task force before members began presenting their recommendations for legislative measures they believe need to be taken immediately to help jump-start the economy.

In his comments, he affirmed the position many of them have stated—that the state’s economy needs to reopen as soon as possible and not a day past May 15, which is when Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated he may allow the state to move into the first phase of a staged reopening.

“We have to stick to that date. We can’t let these dates slide,” he said. “There’s only so much (Congress) can do and I’ve talked to a lot of business owners who have said even with the PPP they can’t just keep holding on.”

In response to another question from Baton Rouge restaurateur Ruffin Rodrigue, who is a member of the task force, Scalise said he disagrees with the governor’s decision to limit restaurant dining room occupancy to 25% once restaurants are allowed to reopen.

“For a lot of restaurants, 25% occupancy just doesn’t work,” he says. “ A lot of restaurants aren’t going to be able to make it and will fold if you keep those kind of protocols. I don’t agree with the 25% protocol and hopefully at the state level they can look at that again.”