Congress approves short-term funding extension to avert shutdown

Congress passed legislation Thursday to prevent a looming partial government shutdown, extending funding for federal agencies later into March, The Washington Post reports.

The move tees up another mad scramble over policy and spending negotiations with another shutdown deadline only about a week away.

The stopgap spending bill, which cleared the Senate by a 77-13 vote Thursday evening after winning House approval by a 320-99 margin in the afternoon, pushes the funding deadline to March 8 for several agencies. Financing for most of those agencies was set to expire Saturday just after midnight.

Funding for the rest of the federal government under the bill expires March 22, two weeks later than under current law. Now the measure heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

