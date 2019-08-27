Conference to forge tech, industry partnerships coming to Baton Rouge

A two-day conference, bringing together industry and technology leaders in Baton Rouge to explore future partnerships, is coming to the Shaw Center on Oct. 3 and 4.

The TEC Next conference, presented by ExxonMobil, will highlight what’s to come for the technology and energy industries “as they converge to create new, collaborative solutions for smart manufacturing,” according to an announcement this morning.

Keynote speakers will be Clark Dressen, Dow’s digital operations center director, and Travis Fuller, ExxonMobil’s North America polypropylene growth venture executive. Additional speakers will give brief, 10- to 15-minute remarks on a variety of topics, including the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, big data, robotics and virtual reality.

The conference is an outgrowth of recent efforts to forge relationships between Baton Rouge’s emerging tech sector and robust manufacturing industry. ExxonMobil, for instance, partnered with three Louisiana IT firms earlier this year to develop virtual reality training modules ahead of a major expansion underway at the Baton Rouge polyolefins plant.

“As we’ve seen the growth of the tech sector in Baton Rouge, we’ve also seen a lot of interest and conversations taking place with heavy industry focused on digitization of manufacturing,” says BRAC CEO and President Adam Knapp.

The chamber helped organize the TEC Next conference, along with the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, MMR, the Alliance Safety Council and others.

The event—targeting manufacturing industry leaders, tech executives, developers, industry partners and entrepreneurs across the Gulf Coast—will allow attendees the opportunity to network, using a conference app to set up meetings. Registration for the conference costs $200.

“With great opportunity for petrochemical and refining sector growth in the Gulf Coast region, the information technology sector is a natural partner to support creative solutions in the increasingly digitized energy industry,” says ExxonMobil spokesperson Stephanie Cargile. “We believe TEC Next will drive collaboration between industry leaders and technology firms.”